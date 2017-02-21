A & N UT CPC issues Advisory for children and parents

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 21: POCSO Act, 2012 was enacted by the Government of India to protect children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography; while safeguarding the interest of the child at every stage of judicial process by incorporating child friendly mechanisms for reporting, recording of evidence, investigation and speedy trial of offences through special courts.

According to a study, it has been found that in most cases the offender is a family member/near relative or a known acquaintance. The child victim generally does not report these incidences and the sexual abuse may scar the psyche of the affected child for the entire life.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is mandated to monitor the implementation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.

POCSO e-Box is a major initiative by NCPCR to help children seek help and report such crimes directly to the Commission.

It is displayed prominently in the home page of the NCPCR Website where the user has to simply press a button names, POCSO e-box which will navigate to a page asking picture options, where they can click on submit to register the complaint.

With the increase in the cases related to crime against children like molestation, rape and child abuse, the A & N UT Commission for Protection of Child Rights (A&N UTCPCR) urges children to use this facility to register complaints. It is most important for children to know that it is not their fault and they need not have to feel bad. The NCPCR/UTCPCR is their friend and always will help them.

Parents, on the other hand, especially of girls are advised to regularly monitor the activities of the child, their cell phone usage and its content, kind of movies and websites they are watching, any change in behavior patterns and keep a watch for any health issues.