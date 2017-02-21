News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 21: It is brought to the notice of all concerned that the Joint Secretary & OSD (NEET), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi vide his Notification dated 01.02.2017 has informed that the CBSE will conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on 7th May 2017 (Sunday) for the admission in MBBS/BDS courses for all the seat throughout the country. The JS & OSD (NEET) further requested that the date of conduct of NEET 2017 may be communicated to all organizations conducting various public examinations so that the date fixed by the organizations do not clash with the date of NEET 2017.

Hence, it is requested to all the organizations not to conduct any examination on the above mentioned date i.e. 07.05.2017 in order to avoid clash with the date of NEET 2017.