Short course on Protection of Children from sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012

Port Blair, Feb 21: The Police Training School, A&N Islands was organized a two days course on “Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012” on 14th & 15th Feb., 2017 for in-service Police personnel for awareness under the supervision of Smt. Geeta Rani Verma, Principal, PTS. Faculty members form PTS, Prothrapur and well experienced Police personnel have delivered impressive and informative lectures.

Shri Ingit Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police (Distt.), N&M Andaman concluded the training programme by emphasizing the objective of the course and its implementation. Altogether, 33 Police personnel of N&M Andaman District of different ranks had participated in the course, interacted and enriched themselves for initiating steps forward towards the importance of POCSO Act 2012. The course was very effective and valued by the participants.