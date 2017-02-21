Shortage of Diesel hits Great Nicobar again

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Campbell Bay, Feb 21: Frequent shortage of Diesel at Great Nicobar Island is again causing bagful of troubles to people of the remote Island. Now the people of the Island are demanding the Lt Governor’s intervention in the matter.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha over phone, the people anguish over the shortage of Diesel said that since the ANIIDCO started the operation of ANIIDCO wine shop in Campbell Bay region, there have never been shortage in Alcohol stock or disruption in Alcohol supply but when it comes to diesel, which is an essential item, the people of the islands are often made to suffer to get it.

“We have to stand in long queues most of the times to get diesel and this demand never got fulfilled by the ANIIDCO. Why ANIIDCO doesn’t take any step to stock diesel for two months is best known to the authorities” questioned an islander.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the Vice President, Bharthiya Janta Party, Mr Sanjay Singh said that most of the development works have suffered a set back in the islands as the businessmen don’t have sufficient Diesel to operate their Truck and other Vehicles and the problem is on since last two months.

“The administration is not taking any step to resolve the issues,” Mr Sanjay Singh added.

According to sources, it is also learnt that as soon as the matter came into the knowledge of the Great Nicobar Administration a message regarding the aforesaid issue has already been passed to all the concerned authorities and Departments in Port Blair.

Islanders of Great Nicobar are now sincerely waiting for the Lt Governor’s intervention in the aforesaid matter so that the frequent problem of shortage of fuel may get sorted out.