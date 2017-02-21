Special drive against illicit trafficking of alcohol 88 bottles seized, 5 arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 21: On 15.02.2017 information was received from reliable sources that fresh stock of IMFL has been supplied to wine shops in Port Blair city area as almost all outlets were running out of IMFLs. Special raiding teams under the command of SI Jeevan, SI Manoj Lall and SI Dheeraj Kishen were immediately pressed into action. The raiding teams mounted surveillance at vulnerable places and nabbed 5 people at various places in city carrying excess amounts of IMFL. A total 88 bottles of IMFL was recovered from the possession of accused who were identified as 1) Ganeshan R/o Ranga Chang 2) Rehman R/o Pathergudda 3) K.Mohan R/o Teylarabad 4) RV Muthu Rathi R/o Chidiyatapu and 5) C Ramesh R/o Pathergudda. The accused were arrested on the spot and recovered IMFLs along with vehicles used by accused were seized by the raiding team.

The entire operation was conducted under the command of Insp. Sahil Samsuddin, SHO PS Pahargaon under the direct supervision of Shri Nishant Gupta, Dy. SP(SA). South Andaman police remains ever vigilant against such illicit activity.

The general public is requested to pass on any credible information pertaining to illegal transportation/sale of liquor, gambling or any other illegal activities on the following telephone numbers 233077, 232405, 232400, 250525, 232232 & 100. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.