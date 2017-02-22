18th International Mother Language Day by ASA

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 22: Andaman Sangeet Academy (ASA) Junglighat, Port Blair, celebrated the “18th International Mother Language Day” on 21st February 2017. The programme has been arranged at Shiv Mandir, Lambaline, Port Blair at 7.00pm. Shri Apurba Chandra Roy, Pramukh was the chief Guest and Shri. Ajit Kumar Roy, Pradhan of Havelock was the Guest of Honour in this cultural programme. The Function was inaugurated with the floral tribute on the photo of Bhasha Sahid Smarak Mancha by the Chief Guest, Guest of honour and the President of Andaman Sangeet Academy (ASA). Shri Shyamalendu Goswami, President of ASA welcomed the gathering.

Smt. Debjani Banerjee, Music teacher of the Andaman Sangeet Academy (ASA) presented an inaugural song ‘ Aamar Shohider Rakte Rangano 21 Shree February ‘ and one by one music lovers presented solo song, Poem. Audience was mesmerized of the speech by the Chief Guest Shri. Ray and the Guest of Honour, Shri. Ray .The programmed table accompanies by Shri chinmoy Das and Shri Soumen Home Chowdhury.

The programme was concluded at 8.30pm with the vote of thanks by Shri Soumen Home Chowdhury, the General Secretary of Andaman Sangeet Academy (ASA), Junglighat, Port Blair.