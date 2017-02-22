Annual Athletic meet of GMS South Creek, Baratang Held

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 22: The 51st Annual Athletic meet of GMS South Creek ,Baratang for the academic year- 2016-17 was held at the school ground on 22nd February 2017 in a befitting manner.

Smti.M.V.Jolly, Principal GSSS Oralkatcha was the chief guest while Shri. BijuGurudasan, Pradhan ,Sundergarh GP was the guest of honor for the opening ceremony.

Mrs. Anita Johnson, Headmistress of the school, welcomed the gathering .The meet was declared opened by the chief guest. The students presented an impressive March Past which was followed by a number of colorful displays such as Mass PT followed by the display of Dumbles and group dance on the theme “Aao school chaale hum” which were appreciated by all the spectators present.

The chief guest was overwhelmed by the student’s performance and appreciated their effortsfor such an impressive program which was possible only by continuous practice.

Dr. Annie Das, Medical Officer In-charge, PHC Baratang was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and Smti. Crush DharinaTigga, Ex-Pradhan, GP Sundergarh and Smti. JosphinTirkey, SMC Chairperson were the guest of honour.

The four houses Rani Lakshmi Bai ,Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr. B.R.Ambekar and Sarojini Naidu showed the loyal competitive spirit and Sarojini Naidu House was declared as the winner.

The closing ceremony was marked by the mesmerizing display of group dance by Primary Class Students.

The meet culminated with the proposal of vote of thanks bySmti. Sita Lakshmi, Headmistress , Primary .