Kanoon Ki Baat in AIR Port Blair

Port Blair, Feb 22: In its weekly ‘KANOON KI BAAT’ programme, a LIVE Phone-in interactive programme will be broadcast on 25th February 2017. The topic of discussion will be “Contribution of Digital India in Law and Order”.

This programme will be broadcast on 25.02.17 from 0720 hrs to 0740 hrs. Superintendent of Police Shri.Parvinder Singh, IPS will be present in the Studio to answer to the queries of the listeners on the above said topic.

Listeners can call on telephone number 232336 or 232558 to participate in this LIVE programme.