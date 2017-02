News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 22: The Administration has decided to make Aadhar and Pan card mandatory for applications for diversion of land from one purpose to another. Accordingly the general public is hereby informed that henceforth all applications for diversion of land should be accompanied with a copy of PAN card and AAdhar card of the parties concerned, a release from Sub Divisional Officer, South Andaman said here today.