Public lauds efforts of PET Mohammed Iqbal

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 20: A physical Education teacher of GSSS Junglighat, Mr Mohammed Iqbal deserves appreciation as since last six and a half year he is teaching Yoga to many students mostly to the students coming from poor background.

As per details, Mr Mohammed Iqbal after completing a yoga course at Gujarat, he took some initiatives himself and gathered many students after tiring correspondence with various schools in the city and taught them Yoga by conducting Yoga classes everyday at GSSS Junglighat campus for two and a half hours.

Not only this, the team of Mr Mohammed Iqbal has also performed well in the national level as on the year 2013 among 30 states Andaman & Nicobar Islands scored 11th Position, on the year 2015 the team scored 9th position among 30 states and on the year 2016 the team secured 8th position among 30 states.

Not only this Mr Mohammed Iqbal also helps his poor students sometimes to get them Yoga Clothes and also organizes many counseling sessions for his students with the help of the Education Department.

At present Mr Mohammed Iqbal is training around 70 students.

The step has to be appreciated just because the teacher without any personal benefit has given his more than two and a half hours to his students everyday since last six and a half years.