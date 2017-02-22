Recycled Products Displayed by JNRM Students

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 22: For the first time a display of recycled products made from discarded non biodegradable materials was put up by the first year students of B.Com and BBA (Tourism) of JNRM under the guidance of their faculty of Environmental Studies.

The products ranged from a vaccum cleaner made out of discarded pepsi bottles, to chappals made from crushed vegetable oil bottles and indigenously crafted dumbbells by filling up two bottles of coca cola with gravel.

The students came up with innovative ideas and showed how things that we usually discard can be put to use if a little ingenuity is incorporated in our daily lives. A lot of enthusiasm filled the seminar room when students displayed jewellery made out of discarded plastic bottles and discarded plastic containers turned kitty banks. Jewellery organizers, pen stands, a filter, and a tattoo machine were made out of an old pen, old mobile charger and old discarded wire.

Dr.N. Francis Xavier, Principal JNRM congratulated the students on their creativity and innovative ideas. The display was organized by Ms. Samhita Veda Acharya, faculty, Environmental Studies.