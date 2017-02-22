Theft case solved by South Andaman Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 22: In a theft case registered at PS Aberdeen vide FIR No. 539/16 dated 22.09.2016 U/s 380 IPC on the complaint of a resident of Hudco Colony regarding theft of a Laptop from the house of the complainant, the Police team of PS Aberdeen has solved the case and recovered the stolen property from a juvenile in conflict with the law.

The special team has ensured prompt action in solving such blind cases and has time and again shown their resolve in dealing with such crimes. The team was headed by Inspector A.K. Singh, SHO PS Aberdeen under the supervision of Shri Nishant Gupta, SDPO (SA).

The A&N Police is committed to safety of the general public and it is requested to pass on any information of any illegal activity to 03192-232400, 03192-232405, 9434288763 & 100.