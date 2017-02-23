Announcement of Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright Fellowships for Indian Citizens for the academic year 2018-19

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Chennai, Feb 23: United States – India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has announced its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright-Kalam and other Fulbright fellowships for Indian citizens for the academic year 2018-19.

The fellowships are open for specific disciplines for Master’s study, PhD students, post-doctoral research, senior researchers and for school teachers. There are also fellowships for policymakers and NGOs. The eligible disciplines, application guidelines and last date to apply are available on www.usief.org.in. For more information, please contact 044-28574275 or email: usiefchennai@usief.org.in.

About United States India Educational Foundation (www.usief.org.in):

United States – India Educational Foundation (USIEF) was established in 1950 to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States and India through the U.S. Government’s flagship Fulbright Program for educational and cultural exchange. USIEF’s EducationUSA Centers, funded by the U.S. Department of State, provide accurate, comprehensive and current information to Indian students on U.S. higher education.