Banned tobacco products recovered

Port Blair, Feb 23: South Andaman Police is continuing its endeavor to curb down the menace of illicit sale of liquor and other contraband articles and in its pursuance, on 20.02.2017 the Police team of PS Chatham conducted raid on arrival of ship MV Nancowry from Chennai at Haddo Wharf and recovered 07 Kgs Tobacco products from the possession of 1) Anandiah (65 yrs) R/o Shadipur 2) K.Thanveeran (40 yrs) R/o Neil Island and 3) Sekhar (32 yrs) R/o Dairy Farm. The above recovered tobacco products will be handed over to the Food Safety Officers for further action.

General Public is requested to pass on information of any illegal activity noticed in the area in South Andaman District to nos. 100, 233077, 232405, 232400 and 232232.