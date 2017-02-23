Fire guts house at Laxmipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 23: A massive fire yesterday night reduced a house at Laxmipur village to ashes. According to the residents of the area, when firefighters arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames. The fire was reported at around 11.00 pm.

However, no one suffered any injuries in the accident. Sources said that the owner of the house Kanai Lal Mazumdar was not at home when the accident took place. The fire gutted entire house with all house hold articles. It is estimated that the owner has suffered a loss of Rs. 5.5 lakhs.