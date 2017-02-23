Hiccups in setting land records right in several South Andaman Villages to end soon: DC

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 23: The problem being faced by people living in three remote villages of South Andaman area, regarding getting proper land records, may end soon.

Several villagers of Calicut were suffering major hardship as since July 2016 the Transaction of the Land for these areas, were kept suspended by the Settlement Department, South Andaman.

The villagers of these villages were unable to do any land related works for this problem, leaving many disappointed and helpless.

However, talking to Andaman Sheekha, the Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Mr Udit Prakash Rai said that the finalization of the records for the Calicut, Nayasaher as well as Humphrygunj village has now been completed and within next 2-3 days the department will also receive the land records.

The DC further assured that by next week the transactions of land for the aforesaid areas will start.