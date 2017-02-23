LG, CS undertakes aerial survey of Barren Island Volcano

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 23: The Lieutenant Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi undertook aerial survey onboard Coast Guard Dornier aircraft for assessment of volcanic activity at Barren Island.

The LG was accompanied by Shri Anindo Mazumdar, Chief Secretary (A&N) and Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran, PTM, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N). Barren Island is the only live volcano in India and there have been several reports of its eruption in past few days.

The team observed a series of minor flame and smoke emissions at short intervals. There is no major eruption or lava flow observed on Barren Island at present.

Coast Guard Ships and aircraft continue to maintain vigil in the area to monitor any major change in volcano activity. A Communiqué received from PRO Coast Guard. “Vyamah Rakshamah – We Protect”.