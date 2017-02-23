Power break

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 23: Power supply will remain suspended in some of the areas on 25.02.2017 from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm for cutting of dangerous trees by forest department near road side at Ograbraj and H.T and L.T line clearance work and maintenance of T&D system at various places in South Andaman area.

The areas to be affected by power interruption under Outer and Tiger feeder are Sippighat, Nayashar, Guptapara, Wandoor, Humfrygunj, Ograbraj to Tirur, Tusnabad to Jirkatang and Ferrargunj to Jirkatang. The above works will be carried out subject to weather condition and if the work completes earlier the feeder will be charged accordingly.