Port Blair, Feb 23: The Member of Parliament, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray met the Secretary (Smart city project) in Delhi and after briefing the essentiality and present scenario of the island, the Secretary, Smart City Project, New Delhi has accordingly credited Rs 194 crore to PBMC sanctioned during 2014 for Smart city project and kept unutilized for 02 years, a release from MP office said here today.