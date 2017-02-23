Workshop on Financial Literacy and Cashless Transaction for Rural Women in Shivspuram Gram Panchayat

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 23: A one day workshop on “Financial Literacy and cashless transaction for Rural Women” was organised by the Department of Homescience, JNRM in collaboration with NABARD, Port Blair and in coordination with the Shivapuram Grampanchayat, Middle Andaman.

The workshop has been inaugurated by Shri Arava Gopi Krishna IAS, Deputy Commissioner, North and Middle Andaman District. While Speaking to the participating women of the workshop, the Chief Guest said that the womenfolk in the rural areas have high potential in terms of hardwork and perseverance to achieve the desired goal in life.

The women contribution to the family and society is unimaginable and despite the hardships they are committed for development. The women especially those who are in entrepreneurship ventures like SHG members should utilize the benefits of various digital products like cashless transfer, e-transaction and e-commerce for commercializing their products, he added. The Guest of Honour Pradhan, Shivapuram Gram Panchayat, Shri.Lorentus Bara, said the government has been striving hard to develop the women in all spheres like physical, mental and economical.

Around 30-40 percent of the beneficiaries in all government schemes are happened to be women and being the primary stakeholders their role is inevitable for development of the family in contributing human resources, he added. Shri K Venkatesan, HOD, Homescience and convener of the workshop, explained the significance of financial literacy for women in economic development of the country and the role of NABARD in women development in collaboration with JNRM in various activities. The various direct benefit transfer schemes and MGNREGA fund transfer, ATM fraud, etc explained to the women through powerpoint presentation and videos. Shri Parimal Mallick, Manager, Cooperative Bank, Shivpuram also spoke on the occasion on the various schemes of the bank for women. Shri B Vijayan, Samiti Member and Shri Prabhakaran, Sarpanch has also graced the occasion.

Altogether 80 women took part in the workshop. The topics covered in the workshop include the Introduction of Financial Literacy, Need and Importance, Digital and Cashless Transaction, Saving options / policies, Interest in different deposits, Insurance bonds, Fixed deposits. Role and usage of E-banking, Internet Banking, Credit / debit card, Mobile banking, Financial / Resource Management. Etc. The pool of resource persons from various banks and financial institutions handled the classes. Earlier Ms.Priyanka Das of III B.Sc Homescience welcomed the gathering and Ms.Bhubaneswari of II B.Sc Homescience proposed vote of thanks. The entire programme moderated by Ms.Neha of II B.Sc Homescience.