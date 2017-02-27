Aberdeen Police Station again Seizes huge quantity of IMFL

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 27: The Special Squad of Aberdeen Police Station has again seized a huge quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from two different areas of Port Blair city. Around 480 IMFL bottles has been seized from both the spots.

Following a tip off, the Special Squad of Aberdeen Police Station under the overall supervision of DySP South Andaman, Nishant Gupta and SHO Aberdeen Police Station Inspector AK Singh conducted a raid at Nayagaon, Shadipur and seized 124 bottles of liquor from a bootlegger namely Sonu and on an another raid at Aberdeen Bazaar near Syndicate Bank the team seized around 360 bottles of IMFL from a bootlegger namely V Kanna.

The raid was conducted by a team constituted of HC Vijay Shankar, HC V Hentho, HC Radhakrishnan, PC Mondol, PC Rashid, PC Ashok.