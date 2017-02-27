Delay in disbursement of old age, widow, destitute pension and disability allowances; MP demands LG’s intervention

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 27: Highlighting the problems being faced by old age people, widows, destitute people and differently-abled people the Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has now demanded intervention of the Lt. Governor.

In a letter addressed to the Lt. Governor the Member of Parliament today said that during his present tour to North and Middle Andaman while hearing the social and economical problems of the islanders at Diglipur, it is reported that the pension/allowances payable to the widow/old age/destitute and disable persons has not been paid since September 2017, despite of submission all relevant documents as desired by the department.

“This is a serious lapse on the part of the government for not disbursing pension amount to the old age/widow/destitute and disable persons on time for which these poor islanders are facing lot of difficulties for maintaining their livelihood,” the MP said.

He said that similar incident for delay in disbursement of pension/allowances have been reported to the Chief Secretary over telephone in the month of October 2016 by him.

The Member of Parliament in his letter requested Lt. Governor’s intervention in the matter for directing the appropriate departments for making arrangement to disburse pension/allowances to old age/widow/destitute and disable persons without further any delay.