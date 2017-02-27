LOTE expresses gratitude to Lt. Governor & Administration

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 27: Living On The Edge – LOTE would like to express its gratitude to Lt. Governor of these Islands Prof. Jagdish Mukhi for dedicating the – world class Multipurpose indoor sports hall at Kanyapuram to the people of these area.

Mr. Abhay Kumar, President, LOTE, on behalf of the residents of the area also congratulated the entire administration under the leadership of Chief Secretary Shri. Anindo Mazumdar, the directorate of Sports, APWD for providing such a world class facility in a rural area.

“LOTE would also like to remember the contribution of the then Lt.Governor, Lt.Gen.A.K.Singh whose one of the dream project was this “multipurpose indoor sports Hall” on the demand of local sports personalities. This Sports Hall will give an ample opportunity for the budding sports talent to excel in the field of sports, provided they get appropriate coaching in the field of Badminton, volley ball & basketball,” Mr. Abhay Kumar added.