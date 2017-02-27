NCFIR against group of youths

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 27: An NCFIR has been reportedly registered in the Aberdeen Police Station on 23rd February by two youths of Junglighat area after they were manhandled during the early morning hour by a group of youths, who have been creating ruckus in the area for past many days.

Very recently, some cases have been registered at Aberdeen Police Station against some youths for hitting public as well as tourist vehicle drivers and looting them at late night or early morning hours.

In the aforesaid case, both the youths were again manhandled on the same day in the night at around 09:00pm following which they reported the matter to the Police.

It is learnt that when both the youths were returning back from Police Station they were again beaten up by the notorious elements at Middle Point area.

Now the residents of the city are demanding the Police to arrest these notorious elements, who have been creating ruckus in the area for past many days.