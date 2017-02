News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Sitanagar, Diglipur, Feb 27: Mr. Binoy Ballabh aged about 42 years committed suicide today by hanging in his house near poultry farm at ward No.7 Sitanagar village at Diglipur. It is believed that because of some family problem Mr. Ballabh took this extreme step. PS Diglipur has registered a FIR in this regard and is investigating the matter.