Skeleton of female found at Nimbu Bagicha

Amit Halder

Port Blair, Feb 27: A skeleton of a female was found this evening at around 05:00pm at the premises of CIARI, Nimbu Bagicha, near Chouldari.

As per reports, the dead body of the female was said to be around one to two months old. Sources said that the skeleton was found just behind a fallen tree and as per initial inputs, some pieces of skeleton have been found scattered over a large area.

A team of Ograbraj Police Station has registered a case in this regard and further details are awaited.