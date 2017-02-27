South Andaman Police solves burglary case

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 27: On 16.02.2017 the anti-burglary squad of PS Pahargaon comprising PCs RS Rakesh and Bhasker Rao led by SI Manoj Lall nabbed accused Saied Ali (36 yrs) R/o Namunaghar while he was clandestinely trying to sell gold jewelleries to a petty shop keepers in Port Blair area.

On interrogation it revealed that the above jewellery were stolen from a temple at Mayabunder and it was found that FIR have already been registered at PS Mayabunder against unknown accused person for stealing gold ornaments from Temple. On the same day the accused along with seized gold ornaments worth around Rs. 35000/- were handed over to staff of PS Mayabunder for further action.

The above detection was made under the command of Insp. Sahil Samsuddin, SHO PS Pahargaon under the direct supervision of Shri Nishant Gupta, Dy. SP (SA).

