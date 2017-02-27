Training on youth leadership and community development at R K Gram

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 27: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diglipur Organizing a five days residential training on Youth Leadership and Community Development programme at Mahila Mondal building at RK Gram from 27th Feb to 3rd Mar.

During the programme beti bachao- beti padhao self employment & PMEGP, roll of youth for Nation building, cashless transaction, Right to Education, HIV AIDS, panchayatiraj system, Swatch bharat , Alcoholism, Various Schemes of Fisheries Department & Agriculture Department topics will be covered by the heads of various departments.

Asst Commissioner Diglipur Shri Awanish Kumar IAS was chief guest. Speaking on this occasion he lauded the efforts of the Nehru Yuva Kendra and asked the trainees to grab this opportunity which was offering by the NYK during this training. Pradhan RK Gram and Father Gyan Prakash and father Supriyan also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier NYK coordinator Shri Jagjeevan welcomed the guests and vote of thanks by Prakash Dhali