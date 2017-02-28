Administration to harness solar energy through rooftop solar plant, interested party can apply

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 28: The A&N Administration, under the able guidance of the Lt. Governor, in order to reduce the dependency on diesel generated power, is in the process of framing a Solar Policy with an aim of introducing green energy in the islands by harnessing solar energy through ‘Rooftop Solar Plants’ in all sectors, including private residential buildings.

In this regard, bids are being invited from the developers/manufactures of Rooftop Solar from a minimum of 1 KW to a maximum of 10 KW (aggregating to 2 MW). The owners of private residential buildings/community, institutional and Non-commercial establishments, who are consumer of Electricity Department and interested to install rooftop solar plant, shall be provided subsidy of 70% on the benchmark price fixed by MNRE from time to time. The balance 30% of the benchmark price and the actual project cost has to be borne by the applicant/consumer.

NRSE Division of the Electricity Department will provide all required support to the consumers who wish to install rooftop solar plant at their buildings/premises, in getting the loan sanctioned by the banks/financial institutions and in providing subsidy/CFA (Finance Assistance) of 70% of the benchmark cost fixed by MNRE through ANREDA (A&N Renewable Energy Development Agency).

All interested consumers of A&N Islands may apply to Electricity Department in a prescribed format in all working days at NRSE Division office through respective site offices. The application can be downloaded through Administration’s website i.e. www.andaman.gov.in. For more information, one can contact Office of the Executive Engineer, NRSE Division, Prothrapur Port Blair – Phone No. 03192-250930 or send e-mail at eenrse@gmail.com