Diglipur, Feb 28: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diglipur is organizing a five days non residential Training on Youth Leadership and Community Development programme at Mahila Mondal Building ,Ramkrishna Gram from 27.02.2017 to 03.03.2017 in which 40 male and female participants from different youth club and Yuvati Mandals from Diglipur zone are participating. Shri Awanish Kumar (IAS), Assistant Commissioner, Diglipur was the chief guest and he inaugurated the programme.

He delivered speech on roll of leadership for development of a community. Shri Shyamal Bhowmick, Pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Ramkrishna Gram was also present as guest of honour and he delivered speech. Father Cyprin Xalxo and Father Gyan Prakash, Radhanagar were also present as resource persons and delivered speech on the topic of Communication Skill and Leadership Quality.

During the programme, Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao, Roll of Youth for Nation Building, Cashless Transaction, Right to Education, HIV AIDS, Various Schemes of Fisheries Department, Various Schemes of Agriculture Department, Leadership Quality, Benefit of Yoga, Drug Abuse, Disaster Management, Power Saving, Panchayati Raj System, Various scheme of Veterinary Department, PMEGP, Child Marriage & Drowy System etc. topics are also being covered through the speech by the resource persons from various department, PRIs and NGOs of Diglipur zone.

Shri Jagjeevan Ram, District Youth Coordinator, NYK, Diglipur welcomed the respectable persons and gathering and he also highlighted about the important of the programme.