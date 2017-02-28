Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Grass Fire reported from Airport Campus and Chakkargaon

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Staff Correspondent
Port Blair, Feb 28: Two incidents of Grass Fire was reported today in Port Blair city the first Grass Fire which was reported from inside areas of Port Blair Airport however gave tough time to Fire Service.
Fire Service Jawans however, controlled the fire, spread in large area, very professionally within one hours with the help of extra bowzers.
Later at around 3.30 pm a minor grass fire was reported from Chakkargaon area near electricity transformer, which was also tackled by Fire Service Jawans.

