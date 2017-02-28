Huge haul of IMFL, country made liquor seized, 8 arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 28: South Andaman Police is determined to curb the menace of illicit brewing and illegal sale of IMFL in Port Blair city and in their efforts to completely eradicate the menace of alcohol. On 17/02/2017 Police team of PS Pahargaon consisting of PCs RS Rakesh and Bhasker Rao nabbed 03 persons namely 1) Kashinath (40 yrs) R/o Bimblitan 2) Binoj Majumdar (40 yrs) R/o Tirur and 3) R Suresh (38 yrs) R/o Pathergudda and recovered 25 bottles of IMFL from their possession.

Similarly on 22/02/2017 the Police team of PS Pahargaon again apprehended 3 more persons for carrying excess quantity of IMFL and recovered 40 bottles of IMFL from their possession later on the same day 2 persons were caught selling country made liquor (total 41.5 liters of country made liquor was recovered from their possession). The accused 1) Zavier (64 yrs) R/o Calicut 2) Velu (30 yrs) R/o Garacharma 3) Susil Mondal (30 YRS) R/o Wandoor 4) Mangra (32 yrs) R/o Brookshabad & 5) Sugiya (45 yrs) R/o Brookshabad were arrested from the spot and the recovered property was seized.

The above detection was made under the command of Insp. Sahil Samsuddin, SHO PS Pahargaon under the direct supervision of Shri Nishant Gupta, Dy.SP(SA). South Andaman police remains ever vigilant against such illegal activity.

The general public is requested to pass on any credible information pertaining to illegal transportation/sale of liquor, gambling or any other illegal activities on the following telephone numbers 233077, 232405, 232400, 250525, 232232 & 100. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.