Indian Dental Association appreciates ban on tobacco products

Port Blair, Feb 28: A delegation from the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Andaman and Nicobar Islands State Branch called on the Hon’ble Lt Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Niwas today. The IDA delegation expressed their appreciation to the Lt Governor for imposing ban on chewing tobacco products in the islands. They observed that this step will go a long way in ensuring the health of the Islanders. In the recent years, prevalence of oral cancer and pre-cancerous lesions have increased manifold and there has been no check, despite various awareness programmes organized by the Government and Non-Government Agencies functioning in these islands.

The Indian Dental Association, A&N Islands while lauding the initiative also assured full support for this noble cause to make these Islands tobacco free in true spirit. The IDA in association with the Social Welfare Board on the occasion of Women’s Day will conduct free oral health check-up and awareness camps on 08th March 2017 (Wednesday). Camps will be organized at all the Dental Clinics and Centres at both Govt. and Private across the Islands. On this day while celebrating the progress made by women, the issue of better oral health care for women will also be highlighted as oral health affects women differently at various points in their life.