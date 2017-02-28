Member NITI Aayog on visit

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 28: The Member NITI Aayog, Shri Bibek Debroy arrived here today on a four day visit to these Islands. Soon after arrival, Shri Debroy met the Lt Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Niwas.

The itinerary of the Member NITI Aayog for tomorrow (March 1) include a meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior officers of the A&N Administration in conference hall of Secretariat at 3 pm.

Before leaving for mainland on March 4, Shri Debroy will also visit some of the tourist interest places in the Islands.