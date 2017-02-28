National Science day celebrated in isles

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 28: The Science Wing of the Directorate of Education, Shiksha Sadan, Port Blair celebrated the National Science Day in the Conference Hall of Shiksha Sadan here today. Dr. Suman Devi, Dy. Director Education (Academics), Directorate of Education, Port Blair was the Chief Guest while Shri H. Nathaniel, Deputy Education Officer, South Andaman was the Guest of Honour. The day was celebrated to commemorate the Honor conferred on the great discoverer of the unique light phenomenon “The Raman Effect”, the Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman. The theme of this year celebration was ‘Science & Technology for Specially able Person’.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Suman Devi urged the students to imbibe the objectives of celebrating the ‘National Science Day’ Shri Nathaniel highlighted the significance of the invention by Sir C. V. Raman.

The chief guest, guest of honor and the special guest gave away prizes to the winners of three categories viz; Poster competition, Essay Competition and Elocution competition.

Earlier Shri Mammen Thomas, Dy. Director Education (Science) welcomed the Chief Guest and also the gathering and put forth the importance of celebrating ‘National Science Day’.