Recovery of Skeleton at Nimbu Bagicha; Victim yet to be identified

Staff Correspondent
Port Blair, Feb 28: The Andaman and Nicobar Police is putting best efforts to establish the identity of the lady, whose skeleton was recovered yesterday from Nimbu Bagicha area near Chouldari.
As per sources as only limited portion of skeleton has been found scattered over a large area, things have become more difficult for police department.
It is also not clear that when the rotting body was present hardly 300 mtrs away from the road, why no one got any kind of smell.

