800 gm Zarda recovered from bus passenger

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
DJ Venkatesh
Diglipur, Mar 19: On a suspicion the staff of PS Diglipur today searched a suspected bus passenger of Mayabunder who arrived from Port Blair and recovered about 800gms of banned Zarda from him. The police is further investigating the matter.
Comments
Barun Kumar Dutta says
Zarda ban has resulted in opportunities for black marketers and they are selling the same at 10 times the original price. No doubt the intentions were good, but it cannot be understood how far it is successful in achieving the intended outcome and at what cost. Apparently, it is doing more harm than good. My aged mother of 72 is having a tough time due to her old habit of chewing a zarda paan after each meal. Instead of total ban, administration should take measures to regulate sale of zarda. Along with adults, many young and adolescent people of Andaman resort to drinking, smoking, chewing of tobacco / paan and such activities to find some kind of gratification in absence of avenues for amusement. We need to focus for creating legitimate sources of entertainments for people of A & N Islands for betterment of our community. Hope that someone will give a serious thought in this direction.