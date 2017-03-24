Scuffle between two groups of Private Bus Operators; Case registered

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, March 24: A scuffle took place between two groups of Private Bus Operators this afternoon near Ayush Hospital, Medical Bus Stand.

As per reports, one of the private bus drivers died yesterday following which the Private Bus Operator Union decided to discontinue their services this afternoon.

It is learnt that the order of the union was not followed by a Private Bus that provide services from Brookshabad to Medical Bus Stand which was the reason behind the scuffle.

As per reports, the driver and conductor of the said private bus suffered major injuries and a case has been registered in the Aberdeen Police Station. Further details are awaited.