Suicide Trend continues; 13 year old boy commits suicide

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, March 24: A 13 year old boy of class 9th in one of the Government run city schools, committed suicide this afternoon at his home situated at Police Line.

The reason behind the boy taking such extreme step is not yet known. However, sources said that the 9th class examination of the student was finished yesterday. The Aberdeen Police Station has registered a case in this regard and further details are awaited.