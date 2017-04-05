Prominent Islands in Andamans go Dry

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Apr 05: Recently Supreme court had passed a Judgment which bans all liquor shops, Hotel bars and Restaurants along national and state highways.

Havelock, Diglipur, Neil, Little Andamans Island’s road have been designated as National/ State Highway, and all licenses with effect from 1st April 2017 have been cancelled.

This effectively means that liquor will no longer be available in all these Islands.

This is an update to all the Travellers planning to visit Havelock, Diglipur, Neil, Little Andamans Island’s to avoid any disappointments.

Added to this, guests are also not permitted to carry alcohol from Port Blair to any Islands onboard the ferry so even if traveller buys alcohol for these Island trips, from the mainland or Port Blair it will be of no use.