POCSO Case registered in Rangat Police Station; 8 arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Rangat, April 19: A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 has been registered in the Rangat Police Station yesterday regarding sexually exploiting a minor.

As per reports, the girl was assisted by her step father and her mother to go out with other males of the area. Frustrated doing so, the girl told about this to her relative following which her relative registered a case in the Rangat Police Station, it is learnt.

It is learnt that all the males clients, the 15 year old girl identified have been arrested by the Police.