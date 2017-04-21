N & M Andaman District Awarded for Excellence in Public Administration-Stand Up India

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Apr 21: 21st April is observed as “Civil Services Day” every year when the Civil servants rededicate themselves to public services. The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are also presented on the occasion.

The North & Middle Andaman District was selected for the award for Excellence in Public Administration-Stand Up India. The award was received by Shri AravaGopi Krishna, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, North & Middle Andaman alongwith Shri Shankar Sardar, LDM, SBI, North & Middle Andaman in a function at Vigyan Bhawan on 21st April, 2017 on the occasion of 11th Civil Services Day-2017.