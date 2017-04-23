High speed Car hits pedestrian; one dies

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Trinath

Billyground, Apr 23: In a major accident this morning, a Yellow Board Car today hit a lady namely Lalita Dung Dung aged 32 years R/o CFO Nallah.

According to reports, the deceased was returning back to her home from her neighbour’s house, when the high speed Car proceeding towards Billiground from Rangat skied off the road and hit the lady walking on the road side.

It is learnt that the driver namely Gautam lost his control due to high speed which led to this major accident.

According to the reports the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to PHC Billy ground where she was admitted in the ICU and was later declared dead by the doctors.

She is survived by her husband and two minor daughters.

The team of PS Billiground reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and the arrested the driver.

It is also learnt that the driver was possessing learning licence. A case has been registered in PS Billiground under MV act, it is learnt. Further details are awaited.