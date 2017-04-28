German Tourist lauds Treatment of Andaman’s Chakraborty Hospital

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Apr 28: A German tourist on a visit to Neil Islands, developed continuous fever for seven days. He approached Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD (medicine) for treatment.

On investigation, a large abscess was found to be the culprit, which was threatening to rupture in the abdomen. Along with medicine, he advised him surgical drainage.

The patient was scared of surgery and insisted on prolonged medicine instead. So he stayed in Port Blair to continue the treatment & asked his colleagues to continue their India trip.

After completion of course, a repeat scan showed improvement but the abscess was not completely gone. With the advice of continuing treatment for two more weeks, the tourist left for Germany.

Today Dr Chakraborty received a thanks giving mail stating the complete cure of abscess. The doctors over Germany vouched for the efficacy of the medicine & allowed him to complete the course. Apparently the will power of the tourist along with appropriate treatment, cured him. He has only good things to say about the island and the people as it went viral in social media.