PBMC extends Casual status to 283 senior DRMs : Efforts of Councilors & officers lauded; workers urged to keep city spic & span

Port Blair, April 28: As many as 283 senior Daily Rated Mazdoors (DRMs) of the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC) have been granted casual status and will get 1/30th Pay plus DA under the 7th Central Pay Commission scheme. In this connection, the PBMC organized a function in its auditorium here this evening. The Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, chief guest of the function, the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar, Chairperson PBMC, Shri B Eswar Rao, HMAC Member & BJP State President, Shri Vishal Jolly and other dignitaries presented the orders of the incentives to 20 Works Section and 20 Sanitary Section DRMs of the Council. With this, the DRMs’ wages will now be enhanced from the existing wages of Rs.8,000/- to Rs. 19,000/- per month. The incentive is being granted with effect from May 1, 2017 (International Labour Day).

Addressing the large gathering of PBMC DRMs and their family members, the MP lauded the efforts of the Councilors and officers of PBMC in working out the proposal for grant of incentives to the mazdoors and got it approved for their benefit. He said that apart from enhanced wages, the mazdoors will get DA and will largely be benefitted by the scheme. He also mentioned the contribution of different mazdoor unions’ leaders, who worked tirelessly for the cause of the mazdoors.

Shri Ray also lauded the Council for the turnover of Rs.19.75 crore which it had gained from various sources such as food courts etc. during the financial year 2016-17. He expressed hope that the benefit of the scheme will also be extended to DRMs of other Departments as also the remaining 250 mazdoors of the PBMC in near future.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary informed that with the sanctioning of the incentive, the PBMC DRMs will now get enhanced salary. He underlined the need to keep up the cleanliness drive under ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’, to keep Port Blair and other areas clean. He also stressed for improvement in sanitary sector by maintaining the existing toilets clean and in use as also to construct more toilets in Port Blair town and in other areas of the Islands as well. This will enable us declare any of the areas in the Islands ‘Open Defecation Free’ (ODF) by Oct. 2, 2017, he said, and stressed that the survey under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana) need to be completed at the earliest to enable submission of reports for early release of fund under the scheme.

The HMAC Member & BJP State President, Shri Vishal Jolly congratulated the PBMC mazdoors and assured that the welfare of the employees and development of the city will be given priority in accordance with the Central Government Policy.

In his welcome address, the Chairperson PBMC, Shri.B. Eswar Rao, highlighted the measures taken by the Council for welfare of its employees. He further informed that the transparent and fair working of the Council has led to substantial increase in the revenue which will be used for development of the City.

The Secretary PBMC, Shri Yashpal Garg, while congratulating the mazdoors for receiving the incentive urged them to keep up the cleanliness of Port Blair town. He said that cleanliness is the identity of PBMC and they are the main force behind it and must make all efforts to keep the town spic and span.

The Sr. Vice Chairperson, Shri Uday Kumar and Jr. Vice Chairperson, Shri Dharmender Narayan were also among those present on the occasion.