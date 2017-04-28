Very Severe power crisis hits Baratang Island Hard

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Ganeshan

Baratang, Apr 28: Severe power crisis has left people of Baratang Island high and dry. According to residents of Baratang, everyday they are experiencing several power cuts which are more than two hour long.

Recently after a high political drama of a group of politicians the JE (in-charge) of Baratang was removed but as expected, that did not solve the power problems of the area.

The real problem of Baratang Islands is a faulty DG set which is out of service since last nearly six months, causing huge power crisis in the area.

Earlier, the DG set of Baratang used to supply power to the area from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm and rest of the time power used to be supplied from Rangat region. But after the DG Set developed technical problems, Baratang became 100 percent dependent on Rangat for power.

“The main issue is replacement of DG set of Baratang which is several decade old. Instead of removing junior staffs the Administration must either rectify the present DG Set or give us a new DG Set,” said Mr. Alagarswamy, the Zilla Parishad Member of Baratang area.

Baratang is a highly humid area and several hour long power cut has hit people of the area hard.

“Recently I met the SE and Secretary of Power and highlighted problem faced by people of Baratang but till today nothing has been done,” Mr. Alagarswamy added.