SFT founder greets working class on May Day

Port Blair, Apr 28: The Founder President of Sudhangshubala Foundation Trust, Shri Bhavesh Majumdar and his team members have greeted all the working class on May Day, which falls on 1st May.

“The working community is the prime movers of nation’s growth and 1st of May happens to be the International Labour Day which represents both the contribution and sacrifice made by the working class, I extend to workers all over the Islands my warmest greetings and best wishes”, Mr Majumder said.