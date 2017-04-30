ACCI welcomes decision of the Government of India in implementation of GST

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Apr 30: The President, Andaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry Shri Girish Arora and Members of ACCI welcomes the decision of the Government of India in implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) with effect from 1st July, 2017.

GST is the comprehensive indirect tax on manufacture, sale and consumption of goods. Credits of input taxes, paid at each stage will be available at the subsequent stage of value addition, which makes GST essentially a tax only on value addition at each stage.

With the implementation of GST, there will be uniformity of tax rate and structures. Single and transparent tax will increase compliance and competitiveness and one nation will have one tax, one market.

ACCI appeals to the existing Central Excise and Service Tax assesses to migrate to (GSTN) Goods & Service Tax by following the three simple steps below: Log on to ACES Portal www.aces.gov.in using existing ACES user ID and password, Step 2: Click on “GST Login Credential” link under REG Tab in the main page to obtain Provisional ID and Password or Follow the direct link given on the home page. Step 3: Login using the provisional ID and password through http://www.gst.gov.in and fill the enrolment Form 20 and submit along with the documents to obtain the GST Number.