IIMUN conference organized at UPS : India is largest democracy in the world & its bid for permanent membership in UNSC cannot be neglected: Lt. Governor

Port Blair, Apr 30: With an aim to make students aware about the functioning of the United Nations Organization (UNO), diplomacy and working of the government, a conference titled ‘IIMUN Port Blair Chapter’ was organized by Indian International Model United Nations (IIMUN) at Ummat Public School here this evening. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi was the chief guest on the occasion. The Councilor, PBMC, Smt. Protima Banerjee, Joint Secretary, UPS, Shri Siddique and students’ delegates representing as members of UN organizations, Lok Sabha who took part in the conference were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt. Governor expressed happiness in being part of the IIMUN conference. He said, IIMUN is working towards creating awareness among students about the role of UNO in the world arena, which also aims at creating world peace and helping countries deal with any eventualities. Lauding the members of IIMUN, the Lt. Governor said, by organizing such Model United Nations, it creates awareness among students, who are the ‘leaders of tomorrow’.

Speaking about India’s position in the world arena, since Independence, the Lt. Governor said, India has made significant progress since 1947 and it is the largest democracy in the world whereby 33% of its population constitutes the young Indians, who are under the age of 35. He said, over the years, our country, has made progress in leaps and bounds and has an important role to play in International politics and economic sphere too. He further stated that efforts are being mounted, to make India get its rightful place in the UN Security Council.

The Lt. Governor said, some of the countries opposing India’s membership in the UNSC are afraid of the progress made by India, as India has moved much ahead compared to other countries. He highlighted the contributions made by India to the world viz. Ayurveda, Yoga, Astronomy etc. He also mentioned about the resounding welcome accorded to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi by US, which speaks volume of India’s position in the world. He said, “people and the world at large recognizes us by our words and virtues and the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has left no stone unturned in helping India carve its due position in the world arena”.

Exhorting the young student delegates, the Lt. Governor said, though India has made significant progress in various strides, we must not forget our roots. The sacrifices and contributions made by of our freedom fighters towards a free nation must remain alive in each of us, said the Lt. Governor adding that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has tried his best in bringing to fore, all the virtues of our country, to remind the young generation of the period of our freedom struggle. He said by organizing this model United Nations across the country, IIMUN is making every Indian students realize the need for India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council and there is nothing that can stop India from entering into the UNSC. The Lt. Governor remarked that once, India attains its rightful position in the UNSC, it will lead many more such countries whose voice have not been heard for many years.

Expressing happiness, the Lt. Governor said, he is elated to see intelligent and passionate Island students’ who are eager to learn about the importance and functions of UNO. However, he said, we must not forget that our country has attained its freedom due to the contributions of our compatriots. “Now, it is your turn to fulfill your responsibility towards the mother land by learning, by educating yourself, by loving knowledge and sharing it with others and also by having the thirst and curiosity to learn and explore newer things”, the Lt. Governor remarked.

The Lt. Governor also presented the best delegate award to the students of Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai. Students representing as delegates from Kuwait, Egypt Japan, and Russia were also presented with certificates. The members of IIMUN also presented a memento to the Lt. Governor on the occasion.

The Joint Secretary, UPS, Shri Siddique while speaking highlighted about the academic achievements of UPS and the various activities carried out for the student’s overall development.

A beautiful fusion of yoga & dance by MAM yoga group drew huge applause from the gathering.

IIMUN is an organization based in India, which conducts simulations of United Nations and Indian Parliament in different cities. They make students discuss topics of national and international interest in order to make more and more students get interested in diplomacy and workings of the government. The aim of IIMUN is to get India its rightful place on the International stage. IIMUN has conducted model-united nations in 108 cities in India and the world.