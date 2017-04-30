Special drive against bootleggers, 217 liters of country made liquor seized, 9 arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Apr 30: In continuation of the efforts to eradicate the menace of illicit distillation of alcohol and illegal sale of IMFL in South Andaman jurisdiction, a team of Police personnel of PS Pahargaon led by SI Dhiraj Kishen alongwith IRBn personnel conducted jungle search at Bimblitan, Calicut, Macca Pahar, Burmanallah, and Brokshabad and recovered 5 drums of Fermented Wash from various places inside Jungle. Thereafter based on specific intelligence the above team divided into 2 groups and raided several places at Brokshabad and Calicut village and recovered 217 Litres of country made liquor. 9 cases of violation of Excise regulation was registered at PS Pahargaon and accused persons namely 1) Muthu R/o Calicut, 2) Malthi Devi R/o Brokshabad, 3) Laxmi Devi R/o Brokshabad, 4) Guru Munda R/o Brokshabad, 5) Rakhi Devi R/o Brokshabad, 6) Jagbandhu Ram R/o Brokshabad, 7) Holsai R/o Brokshabad, 8) Mangra Munda R/o Broshabad and 9) R Raja R/o Brokshabad.

The entire operation was done under the command of Inspr. Sahil Shamsuddin, SHO Pahargaon Under the overall supervision of Shri. Nishant Gupta, DySP South Andaman.

The general public is requested to keep surveillance over the movements of newcomers/strangers in their respective locality and pass on information pertaining to such illegal activities by unscrupulous and anti-social elements on the following telephone numbers 233077, 232405, 232400, 250525, 232232 & 100. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.